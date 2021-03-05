Ganges Securiti Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 71.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2020 up 71.78% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 up 57.05% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 64.70 on March 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.49% returns over the last 6 months and 105.72% over the last 12 months.