Ganges Securiti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.42 crore, up 33.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in September 2022 up 34.6% from Rs. 7.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.95 crore in September 2022 up 66.47% from Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2021.

Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 10.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in September 2021.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 105.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 23.99% over the last 12 months.

Ganges Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.42 8.08 14.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.42 8.08 14.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.72 -0.03 -0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.39 4.62 5.09
Depreciation 0.18 0.17 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.79 0.84 0.84
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.12 1.34 1.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.65 1.13 7.04
Other Income 0.12 0.60 1.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.77 1.74 8.19
Interest 0.12 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.65 1.70 8.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.65 1.70 8.15
Tax 3.21 0.29 0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.45 1.40 7.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.45 1.40 7.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.45 1.40 7.76
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.44 1.40 7.76
Diluted EPS 10.44 1.40 7.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.44 1.40 7.76
Diluted EPS 10.44 1.40 7.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm