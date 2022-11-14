Ganges Securiti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.42 crore, up 33.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.42 crore in September 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 14.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in September 2022 up 34.6% from Rs. 7.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.95 crore in September 2022 up 66.47% from Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2021.

Ganges Securiti EPS has increased to Rs. 10.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.76 in September 2021.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 105.95 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 23.99% over the last 12 months.