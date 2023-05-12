Ganges Securiti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 83.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 83.62% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 down 7.89% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 9.58% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.
Ganges Securiti shares closed at 118.55 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.08% over the last 12 months.
|Ganges Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.47
|9.27
|2.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.47
|9.27
|2.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.98
|2.24
|-0.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.56
|4.98
|4.42
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.47
|0.97
|1.04
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.77
|1.42
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.50
|-0.53
|-2.96
|Other Income
|0.68
|0.67
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.82
|0.14
|-2.59
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.82
|0.14
|-2.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.82
|0.14
|-2.63
|Tax
|-0.09
|-0.49
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.74
|0.63
|-2.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.74
|0.63
|-2.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.74
|0.63
|-2.54
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.74
|0.64
|-2.54
|Diluted EPS
|-2.74
|0.64
|-2.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.74
|0.64
|-2.54
|Diluted EPS
|-2.74
|0.64
|-2.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited