Ganges Securiti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 83.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 83.62% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 down 7.89% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 9.58% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 118.55 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.08% over the last 12 months.