    Ganges Securiti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore, up 83.62% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.47 crore in March 2023 up 83.62% from Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2023 down 7.89% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 9.58% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

    Ganges Securiti shares closed at 118.55 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.08% over the last 12 months.

    Ganges Securities
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.479.272.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.479.272.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.982.24-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.564.984.42
    Depreciation0.190.190.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.470.971.04
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.771.420.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.50-0.53-2.96
    Other Income0.680.670.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.820.14-2.59
    Interest0.010.000.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.820.14-2.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.820.14-2.63
    Tax-0.09-0.49-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.740.63-2.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.740.63-2.54
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.740.63-2.54
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.740.64-2.54
    Diluted EPS-2.740.64-2.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.740.64-2.54
    Diluted EPS-2.740.64-2.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Ganges Securiti #Ganges Securities #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am