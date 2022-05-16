 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganges Securiti Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 24.72% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in March 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022 up 24.09% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2021.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 106.70 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.87% returns over the last 6 months and 55.77% over the last 12 months.

Ganges Securities
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.44 12.29 1.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.44 12.29 1.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.77 2.86 -0.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.42 4.71 3.98
Depreciation 0.19 0.19 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1.04 0.75 1.17
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.51 1.28 0.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.96 2.51 -3.56
Other Income 0.36 0.03 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.59 2.54 -3.45
Interest 0.04 0.08 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.63 2.46 -3.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.63 2.46 -3.49
Tax -0.10 0.69 -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.54 1.77 -3.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.54 1.77 -3.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.54 1.77 -3.34
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.54 1.77 -3.34
Diluted EPS -2.54 1.77 -3.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.54 1.77 -3.34
Diluted EPS -2.54 1.77 -3.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

