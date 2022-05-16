Ganges Securiti Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 24.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in March 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022 up 24.09% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2021.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 106.70 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.87% returns over the last 6 months and 55.77% over the last 12 months.