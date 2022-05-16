Ganges Securiti Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 24.72% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in March 2022 up 24.72% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2022 up 24.09% from Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022 up 26.61% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2021.
Ganges Securiti shares closed at 106.70 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.87% returns over the last 6 months and 55.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ganges Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.44
|12.29
|1.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.44
|12.29
|1.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.77
|2.86
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.42
|4.71
|3.98
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.04
|0.75
|1.17
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|1.28
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.96
|2.51
|-3.56
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.03
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.59
|2.54
|-3.45
|Interest
|0.04
|0.08
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.63
|2.46
|-3.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.63
|2.46
|-3.49
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.69
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.54
|1.77
|-3.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.54
|1.77
|-3.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.54
|1.77
|-3.34
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|1.77
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|1.77
|-3.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|1.77
|-3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|1.77
|-3.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited