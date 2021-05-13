Ganges Securiti Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 31.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in March 2021 down 31.55% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2021 down 91.78% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2021 down 28.74% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2020.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 71.85 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.09% returns over the last 6 months and 239.72% over the last 12 months.