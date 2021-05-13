Ganges Securiti Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore, down 31.55% Y-o-Y
May 13, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.95 crore in March 2021 down 31.55% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2021 down 91.78% from Rs. 1.74 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2021 down 28.74% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2020.
Ganges Securiti shares closed at 71.85 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.09% returns over the last 6 months and 239.72% over the last 12 months.
|Ganges Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.95
|10.45
|2.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.95
|10.45
|2.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.40
|2.04
|0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.98
|3.76
|3.82
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|-0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.17
|1.21
|0.64
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|1.23
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.56
|2.03
|-2.45
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.18
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.45
|2.21
|-2.37
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.49
|2.17
|-2.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.49
|2.17
|-2.40
|Tax
|-0.15
|0.33
|-0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.34
|1.85
|-1.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.34
|1.85
|-1.74
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.34
|1.85
|-1.74
|Equity Share Capital
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|1.85
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|1.85
|-1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.34
|1.85
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.34
|1.85
|-1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited