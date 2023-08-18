Ganges Securiti Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore, down 27.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore in June 2023 down 27.11% from Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 137% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 107.85% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 115.60 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and 7.53% over the last 12 months.