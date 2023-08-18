English
    Ganges Securiti Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore, down 27.11% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganges Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore in June 2023 down 27.11% from Rs. 8.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 137% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 107.85% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022.

    Ganges Securiti shares closed at 115.60 on August 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.41% returns over the last 6 months and 7.53% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.894.478.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.894.478.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.250.98-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.174.564.62
    Depreciation0.190.190.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--1.470.84
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.290.771.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-3.501.13
    Other Income0.170.680.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-2.821.74
    Interest0.000.010.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.34-2.821.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.34-2.821.70
    Tax0.18-0.090.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-2.741.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-2.741.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.52-2.741.40
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-2.741.40
    Diluted EPS-0.52-2.741.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.52-2.741.40
    Diluted EPS-0.52-2.741.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

