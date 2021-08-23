Ganges Securiti Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore, up 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore in June 2021 up 5.03% from Rs. 4.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021 down 31.68% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2021 down 24.57% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2020.

Ganges Securiti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2020.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 79.15 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.24% returns over the last 6 months and 105.85% over the last 12 months.