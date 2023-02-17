Ganges Securiti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore, down 24.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore in December 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 64.13% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 87.91% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.