Ganges Securiti Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore, down 24.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.27 crore in December 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 down 64.13% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2022 down 87.91% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021.

Ganges Securiti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2021.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 117.65 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.43% returns over the last 6 months and 20.17% over the last 12 months.