Ganges Securiti Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in December 2021 up 17.63% from Rs. 10.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021 down 4.25% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2021 up 14.23% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2020.

Ganges Securiti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2020.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 95.95 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.73% returns over the last 6 months and 50.63% over the last 12 months.