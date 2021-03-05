Ganges Securiti Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore, down 4.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.45 crore in December 2020 down 4.15% from Rs. 10.90 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020 down 0.94% from Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2020 down 20.33% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2019.

Ganges Securiti EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in December 2019.

Ganges Securiti shares closed at 64.70 on March 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.49% returns over the last 6 months and 105.72% over the last 12 months.