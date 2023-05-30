Ganga Papers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.90 crore, down 1.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganga Papers India are:Net Sales at Rs 72.90 crore in March 2023 down 1.35% from Rs. 73.90 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 84.94% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2023 down 55.24% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.
Ganga Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2022.
|Ganga Papers shares closed at 78.60 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.50% returns over the last 6 months and 31.33% over the last 12 months.
|Ganga Papers India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.90
|67.60
|73.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.90
|67.60
|73.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.76
|55.98
|64.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.07
|-7.02
|0.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.85
|0.71
|1.17
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.55
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.85
|16.09
|8.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.82
|1.29
|-1.07
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.05
|3.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.85
|1.34
|2.62
|Interest
|0.51
|0.75
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.58
|1.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.34
|0.58
|1.81
|Tax
|0.11
|0.15
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.23
|0.44
|1.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.23
|0.44
|1.53
|Equity Share Capital
|10.79
|10.79
|10.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.41
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.41
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.41
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.41
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited