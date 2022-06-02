Ganga Papers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.90 crore, up 9.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.90 crore in March 2022 up 9.76% from Rs. 67.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 27.26% from Rs. 2.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022 down 34.51% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

Ganga Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2021.

Ganga Papers shares closed at 65.75 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)