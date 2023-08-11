Ganga Papers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.16 crore, down 27.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.16 crore in June 2023 down 27.97% from Rs. 86.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 76.76% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 down 41.89% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022.

Ganga Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

Ganga Papers shares closed at 72.60 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.14% returns over the last 6 months and -9.81% over the last 12 months.