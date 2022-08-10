Ganga Papers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 86.29 crore, up 8.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.29 crore in June 2022 up 8.11% from Rs. 79.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 38.44% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2022 down 23.51% from Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2021.

Ganga Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2021.

Ganga Papers shares closed at 84.20 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.42% returns over the last 6 months and 8.58% over the last 12 months.