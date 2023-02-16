Ganga Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore in December 2022 down 7.49% from Rs. 73.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 57.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 down 33.45% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.