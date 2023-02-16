Ganga Papers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore, down 7.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.60 crore in December 2022 down 7.49% from Rs. 73.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 57.04% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 down 33.45% from Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021.

Ganga Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in December 2021.

Ganga Papers shares closed at 74.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.14% over the last 12 months.