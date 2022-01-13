MARKET NEWS

Ganga Papers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.08 crore, up 58.48% Y-o-Y

January 13, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganga Papers India are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.08 crore in December 2021 up 58.48% from Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021 down 9.56% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021 up 28.51% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.

Ganga Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2020.

Close

Ganga Papers shares closed at 76.40 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 117.35% over the last 12 months.

Ganga Papers India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations73.0848.1446.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations73.0848.1446.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials51.9941.0431.58
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.34-3.54-0.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.670.440.35
Depreciation0.530.530.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses21.668.9912.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.570.671.10
Other Income0.750.900.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.311.561.68
Interest0.750.540.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.571.021.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.571.021.12
Tax0.550.35--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.020.671.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.020.671.12
Equity Share Capital10.7910.7910.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.940.621.04
Diluted EPS0.940.621.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.940.621.04
Diluted EPS0.940.621.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 13, 2022 09:00 am

