Ganga Papers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 73.08 crore, up 58.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.08 crore in December 2021 up 58.48% from Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021 down 9.56% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.84 crore in December 2021 up 28.51% from Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2020.

Ganga Papers EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2020.

Ganga Papers shares closed at 76.40 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.03% returns over the last 6 months and 117.35% over the last 12 months.