English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ganga Forging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganga Forging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.71% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 253.27% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 23.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    Ganga Forging EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

    Ganga Forging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.448.137.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.448.137.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.675.474.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.61-0.10-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.530.450.69
    Depreciation0.210.220.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.161.771.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.320.36
    Other Income0.01---0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.480.320.34
    Interest0.260.220.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.220.100.07
    Exceptional Items0.34--0.00
    P/L Before Tax0.560.100.07
    Tax-0.810.040.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.370.07-0.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.370.07-0.89
    Equity Share Capital10.6010.6010.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.01-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.130.01-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.130.01-0.08
    Diluted EPS0.130.01-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ganga Forging #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am