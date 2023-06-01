Ganga Forging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganga Forging are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.71% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 253.27% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 23.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.
Ganga Forging EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.
|Ganga Forging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.44
|8.13
|7.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.44
|8.13
|7.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.67
|5.47
|4.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.61
|-0.10
|-0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.45
|0.69
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.22
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.16
|1.77
|1.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.32
|0.36
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|0.32
|0.34
|Interest
|0.26
|0.22
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.10
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|0.34
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|0.56
|0.10
|0.07
|Tax
|-0.81
|0.04
|0.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.37
|0.07
|-0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.37
|0.07
|-0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|10.60
|10.60
|10.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited