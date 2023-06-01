Ganga Forging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 12.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.71% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2023 up 253.27% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 23.21% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

Ganga Forging EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.