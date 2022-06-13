Ganga Forging Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, up 8.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore in March 2022 up 8.22% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022 down 1160.08% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Ganga Forging shares closed at 6.35 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -69.02% returns over the last 6 months and -22.75% over the last 12 months.