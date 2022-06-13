 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ganga Forging Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, up 8.22% Y-o-Y

Jun 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganga Forging are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore in March 2022 up 8.22% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022 down 1160.08% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.

Ganga Forging shares closed at 6.35 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -69.02% returns over the last 6 months and -22.75% over the last 12 months.

Ganga Forging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.49 8.12 6.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.49 8.12 6.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.84 6.02 5.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.58 -0.86 -0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.52 0.76
Depreciation 0.22 0.22 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.95 1.51 1.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.36 0.71 -0.16
Other Income -0.02 0.02 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.74 -0.10
Interest 0.27 0.11 -0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.63 -0.05
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.63 -0.05
Tax 0.96 -0.04 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.89 0.66 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.89 0.66 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 10.60 10.60 10.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- 1.51
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.06 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.06 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.06 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.06 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ganga Forging #Results
first published: Jun 13, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.