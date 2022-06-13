Ganga Forging Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore, up 8.22% Y-o-Y
June 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganga Forging are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.49 crore in March 2022 up 8.22% from Rs. 6.92 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022 down 1160.08% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 up 366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2021.
Ganga Forging shares closed at 6.35 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -69.02% returns over the last 6 months and -22.75% over the last 12 months.
|Ganga Forging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.49
|8.12
|6.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.49
|8.12
|6.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.84
|6.02
|5.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.58
|-0.86
|-0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.52
|0.76
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.95
|1.51
|1.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.71
|-0.16
|Other Income
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.74
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.27
|0.11
|-0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.63
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|0.63
|-0.05
|Tax
|0.96
|-0.04
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|0.66
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|0.66
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.60
|10.60
|10.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|1.51
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.06
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.06
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.06
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.06
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited