Ganga Forging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore, up 0.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.13 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 90.04% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 43.75% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2021.