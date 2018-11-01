Ganesha Ecosph Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 262.45 crore, up 55.55% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.45 crore in September 2018 up 55.55% from Rs. 168.73 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2018 up 85.39% from Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.67 crore in September 2018 up 51.69% from Rs. 19.56 crore in September 2017.
Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.80 in September 2017.
Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 315.40 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -16.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.45
|237.87
|168.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.45
|237.87
|168.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|159.37
|145.58
|108.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.34
|4.47
|3.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.89
|9.29
|-8.72
|Power & Fuel
|25.28
|23.90
|19.21
|Employees Cost
|12.07
|11.65
|12.39
|Depreciation
|6.09
|6.00
|4.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.57
|19.67
|15.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.84
|17.32
|14.57
|Other Income
|0.74
|2.63
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.58
|19.95
|14.69
|Interest
|3.36
|3.58
|3.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.22
|16.38
|11.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.22
|16.38
|11.26
|Tax
|6.72
|5.87
|3.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.50
|10.51
|7.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.50
|10.51
|7.28
|Equity Share Capital
|21.83
|21.83
|19.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.22
|5.07
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|6.22
|5.07
|3.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.22
|5.07
|3.80
|Diluted EPS
|6.22
|5.07
|3.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited