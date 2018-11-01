Ganesha Ecosph Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 262.45 crore, up 55.55% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 262.45 crore in September 2018 up 55.55% from Rs. 168.73 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.50 crore in September 2018 up 85.39% from Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.67 crore in September 2018 up 51.69% from Rs. 19.56 crore in September 2017.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 6.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.80 in September 2017.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 315.40 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -16.42% over the last 12 months.