Ganesha Ecosph Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.38 crore, up 15.3% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

Net Sales at Rs 287.38 crore in March 2022 up 15.3% from Rs. 249.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.95 crore in March 2022 up 143.3% from Rs. 18.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.62 crore in March 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 34.19 crore in March 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 20.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.46 in March 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 701.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.02% returns over the last 6 months and 16.85% over the last 12 months.

Ganesha Ecosphere
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 287.38 288.25 249.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 287.38 288.25 249.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 181.50 174.83 152.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.14 4.85 8.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 8.39 -4.53
Power & Fuel 21.96 -- --
Employees Cost 15.82 15.31 15.01
Depreciation 7.07 7.17 7.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.99 53.12 44.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.01 24.59 26.02
Other Income 2.54 2.54 1.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.55 27.13 27.08
Interest 2.24 2.57 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.31 24.56 24.87
Exceptional Items 25.13 -- --
P/L Before Tax 51.45 24.56 24.87
Tax 6.50 6.28 6.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 44.95 18.28 18.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 44.95 18.28 18.47
Equity Share Capital 21.83 21.83 21.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.59 8.37 8.46
Diluted EPS 20.59 8.37 8.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.59 8.37 8.46
Diluted EPS 20.59 8.37 8.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 23, 2022
