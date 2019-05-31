Ganesha Ecosph Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 255.08 crore, up 20.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.08 crore in March 2019 up 20.65% from Rs. 211.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2019 up 138.93% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2019 up 73.34% from Rs. 26.11 crore in March 2018.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.12 in March 2018.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 325.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.06% returns over the last 6 months and -13.81% over the last 12 months.