you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganesha Ecosph Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 255.08 crore, up 20.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

Net Sales at Rs 255.08 crore in March 2019 up 20.65% from Rs. 211.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2019 up 138.93% from Rs. 9.84 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2019 up 73.34% from Rs. 26.11 crore in March 2018.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 10.82 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.12 in March 2018.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 325.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.06% returns over the last 6 months and -13.81% over the last 12 months.

Ganesha Ecosphere
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 255.08 265.09 211.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 255.08 265.09 211.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 152.09 159.88 131.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.21 3.26 5.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.58 3.84 -3.15
Power & Fuel 20.61 21.25 21.33
Employees Cost 13.56 13.15 10.22
Depreciation 6.97 6.74 5.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.32 32.46 22.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.90 24.51 18.20
Other Income 1.39 1.42 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.29 25.94 20.21
Interest 2.00 1.55 4.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.29 24.39 15.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.29 24.39 15.40
Tax 12.78 9.95 5.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.50 14.44 9.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.50 14.44 9.84
Equity Share Capital 21.83 21.83 19.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.82 6.63 5.12
Diluted EPS 10.82 6.63 5.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.82 6.63 5.12
Diluted EPS 10.82 6.63 5.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 31, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesha Ecosph #Ganesha Ecosphere #Results #Textiles - Processing

