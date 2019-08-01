Ganesha Ecosph Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 243.36 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.36 crore in June 2019 up 2.31% from Rs. 237.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.09 crore in June 2019 up 53.1% from Rs. 10.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.01 crore in June 2019 up 31.06% from Rs. 25.95 crore in June 2018.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 7.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.07 in June 2018.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 260.90 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.25% returns over the last 6 months and -22.22% over the last 12 months.