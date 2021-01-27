Ganesha Ecosph Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.54 crore, up 12.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.54 crore in December 2020 up 12.67% from Rs. 208.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.62 crore in December 2020 up 30.95% from Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.08 crore in December 2020 up 8.67% from Rs. 33.20 crore in December 2019.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 9.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.26 in December 2019.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 479.25 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.72% returns over the last 6 months and 61.28% over the last 12 months.