Ganesha Ecosph Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 265.09 crore, up 47.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.09 crore in December 2018 up 47.09% from Rs. 180.22 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.44 crore in December 2018 up 55.96% from Rs. 9.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.68 crore in December 2018 up 49.29% from Rs. 21.89 crore in December 2017.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 6.63 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.83 in December 2017.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 270.50 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.71% returns over the last 6 months and -26.84% over the last 12 months.