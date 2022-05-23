Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.15 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.15 crore in March 2022 up 15.21% from Rs. 249.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.12 crore in March 2022 up 147.82% from Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.31 crore in March 2022 up 2.05% from Rs. 33.62 crore in March 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 20.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.16 in March 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 701.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.02% returns over the last 6 months and 16.85% over the last 12 months.