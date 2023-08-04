English
    Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 254.12 crore, down 13.15% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

    Net Sales at Rs 254.12 crore in June 2023 down 13.15% from Rs. 292.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 down 74.01% from Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.44 crore in June 2023 up 1.94% from Rs. 27.90 crore in June 2022.

    Ganesha Ecosph EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.09 in June 2022.

    Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 1,007.80 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 64.35% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesha Ecosphere
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations254.12301.55292.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations254.12301.55292.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials170.82180.20192.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.7935.774.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.18-20.973.76
    Power & Fuel26.8024.6923.79
    Employees Cost17.6818.5914.97
    Depreciation12.218.936.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.7029.5426.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2924.7920.27
    Other Income2.943.510.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2328.3021.19
    Interest11.396.612.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.8521.6918.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.8521.6918.45
    Tax1.406.305.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.4515.3813.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.4515.3813.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.4515.3813.27
    Equity Share Capital21.8321.8321.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.587.066.09
    Diluted EPS1.587.066.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.587.066.09
    Diluted EPS1.587.066.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

