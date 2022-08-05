Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.59 crore, up 47.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.59 crore in June 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 198.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2022 up 203.37% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.90 crore in June 2022 up 13% from Rs. 24.69 crore in June 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.88 in June 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 623.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.