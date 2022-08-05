 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.59 crore, up 47.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.59 crore in June 2022 up 47.49% from Rs. 198.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in June 2022 up 203.37% from Rs. 12.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.90 crore in June 2022 up 13% from Rs. 24.69 crore in June 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 6.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.88 in June 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph shares closed at 623.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and 11.69% over the last 12 months.

Ganesha Ecosphere
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.59 287.15 198.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.59 287.15 198.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 192.52 181.50 144.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.53 6.14 7.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.76 -0.11 -30.67
Power & Fuel 23.79 21.97 --
Employees Cost 14.97 15.78 12.71
Depreciation 6.71 7.09 7.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.02 29.05 41.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.27 25.74 15.69
Other Income 0.92 1.49 1.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.19 27.22 17.61
Interest 2.74 2.23 3.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.45 24.99 14.58
Exceptional Items -- 25.13 -25.13
P/L Before Tax 18.45 50.13 -10.55
Tax 5.18 6.01 2.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.27 44.12 -12.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.27 44.12 -12.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.27 44.12 -12.84
Equity Share Capital 21.83 21.83 21.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 20.21 -5.88
Diluted EPS 6.09 20.21 -5.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.09 20.21 -5.88
Diluted EPS 6.09 20.21 -5.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesha Ecosph #Ganesha Ecosphere #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:46 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.