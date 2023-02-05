 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.56 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

Net Sales at Rs 272.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.37% from Rs. 288.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2022 up 28.51% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.21 crore in December 2022 up 20.76% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.

Ganesha Ecosphere
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 272.56 312.94 288.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 272.56 312.94 288.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 190.59 183.39 174.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.17 6.91 4.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.25 18.03 8.39
Power & Fuel -- 26.58 --
Employees Cost 17.66 15.98 15.38
Depreciation 6.84 6.68 7.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.34 27.12 53.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.22 28.25 24.21
Other Income 7.16 1.80 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.37 30.05 25.29
Interest 4.12 3.47 2.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.25 26.58 22.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 28.25 26.58 22.71
Tax 7.14 6.88 6.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.11 19.70 16.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.11 19.70 16.43
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.11 19.70 16.43
Equity Share Capital 21.83 21.83 21.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.69 9.01 7.53
Diluted EPS 9.69 9.01 7.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.69 9.01 7.53
Diluted EPS 9.69 9.01 7.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
