Ganesh Housing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, down 30.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 210.56% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.
Ganesh Housing shares closed at 381.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.72
|29.04
|8.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.72
|29.04
|8.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.70
|16.89
|10.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.43
|-13.92
|-9.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.63
|3.74
|2.81
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.62
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.62
|3.68
|3.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.42
|18.03
|0.94
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.40
|18.05
|1.24
|Interest
|2.25
|2.96
|6.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.65
|15.09
|-5.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.65
|15.09
|-5.50
|Tax
|-0.69
|5.57
|-1.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.96
|9.53
|-4.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.96
|9.53
|-4.29
|Equity Share Capital
|83.39
|83.39
|51.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|1.14
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|1.14
|-0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|1.14
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|1.14
|-0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited