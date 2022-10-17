Ganesh Housing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, down 30.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 210.56% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 381.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.