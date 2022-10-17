 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ganesh Housing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, down 30.87% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in September 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 8.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2022 down 210.56% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 381.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.23% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.

Ganesh Housing Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.72 29.04 8.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.72 29.04 8.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.70 16.89 10.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.43 -13.92 -9.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.63 3.74 2.81
Depreciation 0.62 0.62 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.62 3.68 3.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.42 18.03 0.94
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.40 18.05 1.24
Interest 2.25 2.96 6.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.65 15.09 -5.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.65 15.09 -5.50
Tax -0.69 5.57 -1.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.96 9.53 -4.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.96 9.53 -4.29
Equity Share Capital 83.39 83.39 51.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 1.14 -0.83
Diluted EPS -0.48 1.14 -0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 1.14 -0.83
Diluted EPS -0.48 1.14 -0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.