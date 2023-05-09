English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ganesh Housing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore, up 82.98% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore in March 2023 up 82.98% from Rs. 108.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.64 crore in March 2023 up 368.32% from Rs. 17.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.79 crore in March 2023 up 337.57% from Rs. 29.89 crore in March 2022.

    Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 9.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.01 in March 2022.

    Ganesh Housing shares closed at 346.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 21.93% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Housing Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations199.3117.62108.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations199.3117.62108.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials49.8632.55236.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.87-31.12-165.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.484.504.01
    Depreciation0.740.690.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.982.514.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.388.4929.12
    Other Income0.670.520.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.059.0029.18
    Interest0.831.595.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax129.227.4224.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax129.227.4224.17
    Tax49.580.617.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities79.646.8117.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.646.8117.00
    Equity Share Capital83.3983.3983.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.550.823.01
    Diluted EPS9.550.823.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.550.823.01
    Diluted EPS9.550.823.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm