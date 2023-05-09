Ganesh Housing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore, up 82.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 199.31 crore in March 2023 up 82.98% from Rs. 108.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.64 crore in March 2023 up 368.32% from Rs. 17.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.79 crore in March 2023 up 337.57% from Rs. 29.89 crore in March 2022.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 9.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.01 in March 2022.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 346.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 21.93% over the last 12 months.