Ganesh Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108.93 crore, up 3057.47% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.93 crore in March 2022 up 3057.47% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.00 crore in March 2022 up 351.56% from Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.89 crore in March 2022 up 876.8% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 269.90 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.77% returns over the last 6 months and 311.75% over the last 12 months.

Ganesh Housing Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108.93 0.31 3.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 108.93 0.31 3.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.62 15.47 5.80
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -165.88 -15.46 -9.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.01 2.89 2.31
Depreciation 0.71 0.52 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.35 2.65 1.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.12 -5.76 2.45
Other Income 0.06 -0.08 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.18 -5.84 2.60
Interest 5.02 4.95 10.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.17 -10.78 -8.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.17 -10.78 -8.39
Tax 7.16 -2.86 -1.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.00 -7.93 -6.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.00 -7.93 -6.76
Equity Share Capital 83.39 51.69 49.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 -1.53 -1.37
Diluted EPS 3.01 -1.53 -1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.01 -1.53 -1.37
Diluted EPS 3.01 -1.53 -1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 13, 2022 12:03 pm
