Ganesh Housing Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, up 950.17% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in March 2021 up 950.17% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2021 up 70.65% from Rs. 23.03 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021 up 144.03% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2020.
Ganesh Housing shares closed at 65.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.26% returns over the last 6 months and 213.91% over the last 12 months.
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.45
|0.31
|0.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.45
|0.31
|0.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.80
|2.13
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.33
|-2.13
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.31
|3.06
|4.28
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.46
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|1.53
|3.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.45
|-4.74
|-8.39
|Other Income
|0.15
|9.59
|0.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.60
|4.85
|-7.48
|Interest
|10.99
|11.38
|10.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.39
|-6.53
|-18.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.39
|-6.53
|-18.31
|Tax
|-1.63
|5.85
|4.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.76
|-12.39
|-23.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.76
|-12.39
|-23.03
|Equity Share Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-2.52
|-4.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-2.52
|-4.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|-2.52
|-4.68
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|-2.52
|-4.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
