Ganesh Housing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.85 crore, down 41.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.85 crore in March 2019 down 41.66% from Rs. 39.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2019 down 96.83% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2019 down 44.29% from Rs. 22.85 crore in March 2018.

Ganesh Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2018.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 60.75 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.29% returns over the last 6 months and -52.56% over the last 12 months.