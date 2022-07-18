English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ganesh Housing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, up 281.26% Y-o-Y

    July 18, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in June 2022 up 281.26% from Rs. 7.62 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2022 up 300.94% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2022 up 1074.21% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

    Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

    Close

    Ganesh Housing shares closed at 315.25 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.35% returns over the last 6 months and 149.51% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Housing Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.04108.937.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.04108.937.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.89236.629.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.92-165.88-7.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.744.012.82
    Depreciation0.620.710.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.684.352.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0329.120.94
    Other Income0.020.060.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0529.181.23
    Interest2.965.028.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0924.17-7.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.0924.17-7.51
    Tax5.577.16-2.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5317.00-4.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5317.00-4.74
    Equity Share Capital83.3983.3951.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.143.01-0.92
    Diluted EPS1.143.01-0.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.143.01-0.92
    Diluted EPS1.143.01-0.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.