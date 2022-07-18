Ganesh Housing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore, up 281.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.04 crore in June 2022 up 281.26% from Rs. 7.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in June 2022 up 300.94% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.67 crore in June 2022 up 1074.21% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 315.25 on July 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.35% returns over the last 6 months and 149.51% over the last 12 months.