Ganesh Housing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore, up 2862.47% Y-o-Y
July 15, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.62 crore in June 2021 up 2862.47% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021 up 61.75% from Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021 up 164.37% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2020.
Ganesh Housing shares closed at 120.15 on July 14, 2021 (NSE)
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.62
|3.45
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.62
|3.45
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.11
|5.80
|0.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.62
|-9.33
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.82
|2.31
|2.25
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.46
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.00
|1.77
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|2.45
|-3.05
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.15
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.23
|2.60
|-2.87
|Interest
|8.74
|10.99
|10.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.51
|-8.39
|-13.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.51
|-8.39
|-13.68
|Tax
|-2.76
|-1.63
|-1.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.74
|-6.76
|-12.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.74
|-6.76
|-12.40
|Equity Share Capital
|51.69
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-1.37
|-2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-1.37
|-2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-1.37
|-2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-1.37
|-2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited