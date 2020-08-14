Ganesh Housing Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 65.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2020 down 65.28% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2020 up 6.47% from Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2020 up 43.48% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2019.
Ganesh Housing shares closed at 24.45 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.74% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|0.33
|0.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|0.33
|0.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.04
|0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.25
|4.28
|3.76
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.53
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|3.89
|1.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.05
|-8.39
|-5.32
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.91
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.87
|-7.48
|-4.84
|Interest
|10.81
|10.83
|13.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.68
|-18.31
|-17.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.68
|-18.31
|-17.87
|Tax
|-1.28
|4.72
|-4.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.40
|-23.03
|-13.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.40
|-23.03
|-13.26
|Equity Share Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-4.68
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-4.68
|-2.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-4.68
|-2.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-4.68
|-2.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm