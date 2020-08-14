Ganesh Housing Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 65.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2020 down 65.28% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2020 up 6.47% from Rs. 13.26 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2020 up 43.48% from Rs. 4.37 crore in June 2019.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 24.45 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.74% returns over the last 6 months and -36.82% over the last 12 months.