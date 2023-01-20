Ganesh Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, up 5588.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in December 2022 up 5588.25% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2022 up 185.89% from Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.69 crore in December 2022 up 282.14% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 378.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and 90.22% over the last 12 months.