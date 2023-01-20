English
    Ganesh Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, up 5588.25% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in December 2022 up 5588.25% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2022 up 185.89% from Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.69 crore in December 2022 up 282.14% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021.

    Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

    Ganesh Housing shares closed at 378.15 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.86% returns over the last 6 months and 90.22% over the last 12 months.

    Ganesh Housing Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.625.720.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.625.720.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.5533.7015.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.12-32.43-15.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.503.632.89
    Depreciation0.690.620.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.512.622.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.49-2.42-5.76
    Other Income0.520.02-0.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.00-2.40-5.84
    Interest1.592.254.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.42-4.65-10.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.42-4.65-10.78
    Tax0.61-0.69-2.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.81-3.96-7.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.81-3.96-7.93
    Equity Share Capital83.3983.3951.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-0.48-1.53
    Diluted EPS0.82-0.48-1.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.82-0.48-1.53
    Diluted EPS0.82-0.48-1.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm