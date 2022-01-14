Ganesh Housing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2021 down 1.49% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.93 crore in December 2021 up 36.01% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2021 down 200.19% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2020.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 204.55 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 78.02% returns over the last 6 months and 535.25% over the last 12 months.