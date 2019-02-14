Ganesh Housing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore, down 69.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.11 crore in December 2018 down 69.99% from Rs. 53.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 down 95.54% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2018 down 54.23% from Rs. 30.35 crore in December 2017.

Ganesh Housing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.18 in December 2017.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 51.55 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.96% returns over the last 6 months and -66.76% over the last 12 months.