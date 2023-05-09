Ganesh Housing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 179.30 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.30 crore in March 2023 up 15.4% from Rs. 155.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.50 crore in March 2023 up 84.42% from Rs. 25.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.82 crore in March 2023 up 99.92% from Rs. 52.43 crore in March 2022.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 4.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.45 in March 2022.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 346.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 21.93% over the last 12 months.