Ganesh Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.37 crore, up 57.96% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 155.37 crore in March 2022 up 57.96% from Rs. 98.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.22 crore in March 2022 up 4816.61% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.43 crore in March 2022 up 103.61% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 269.90 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.77% returns over the last 6 months and 311.75% over the last 12 months.

Ganesh Housing Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 155.37 76.08 98.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 155.37 76.08 98.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 241.69 18.57 23.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -147.82 19.01 40.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.02 2.91 2.33
Depreciation 0.71 0.52 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.28 3.33 6.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.49 31.74 24.89
Other Income 0.24 -0.02 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.72 31.71 25.29
Interest 6.61 7.00 16.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.12 24.72 8.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.12 24.72 8.85
Tax 19.96 -0.05 9.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.16 24.77 -0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.16 24.77 -0.53
Minority Interest 0.06 0.01 -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.22 24.78 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 83.39 51.69 49.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.45 4.79 -0.11
Diluted EPS 4.45 4.79 -0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.45 4.79 -0.11
Diluted EPS 4.45 4.79 -0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:35 am
