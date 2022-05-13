Ganesh Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.37 crore, up 57.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.37 crore in March 2022 up 57.96% from Rs. 98.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.22 crore in March 2022 up 4816.61% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.43 crore in March 2022 up 103.61% from Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2021.

Ganesh Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 269.90 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.77% returns over the last 6 months and 311.75% over the last 12 months.