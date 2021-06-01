Ganesh Housing Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.36 crore, up 185.56% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 98.36 crore in March 2021 up 185.56% from Rs. 34.44 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 98.3% from Rs. 31.43 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2021 up 394.62% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2020.
Ganesh Housing shares closed at 65.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.26% returns over the last 6 months and 213.91% over the last 12 months.
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|98.36
|58.22
|34.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|98.36
|58.22
|34.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.77
|2.84
|2.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|40.38
|73.37
|30.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.33
|3.08
|4.30
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.46
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.53
|3.28
|7.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.89
|-24.81
|-10.23
|Other Income
|0.40
|9.55
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.29
|-15.26
|-9.27
|Interest
|16.44
|19.33
|17.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.85
|-34.59
|-26.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.85
|-34.59
|-26.32
|Tax
|9.38
|0.49
|5.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.53
|-35.09
|-31.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.53
|-35.09
|-31.43
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.53
|-35.08
|-31.43
|Equity Share Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-7.13
|-6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-7.13
|-6.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-7.13
|-6.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|-7.13
|-6.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited