Ganesh Housing Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.36 crore, up 185.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.36 crore in March 2021 up 185.56% from Rs. 34.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 98.3% from Rs. 31.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2021 up 394.62% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2020.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 65.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.26% returns over the last 6 months and 213.91% over the last 12 months.