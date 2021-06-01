MARKET NEWS

Ganesh Housing Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 98.36 crore, up 185.56% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.36 crore in March 2021 up 185.56% from Rs. 34.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 98.3% from Rs. 31.43 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.75 crore in March 2021 up 394.62% from Rs. 8.74 crore in March 2020.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 65.45 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.26% returns over the last 6 months and 213.91% over the last 12 months.

Ganesh Housing Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations98.3658.2234.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations98.3658.2234.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.772.842.25
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.3873.3730.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.333.084.30
Depreciation0.460.460.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.533.287.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.89-24.81-10.23
Other Income0.409.550.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.29-15.26-9.27
Interest16.4419.3317.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.85-34.59-26.32
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.85-34.59-26.32
Tax9.380.495.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-35.09-31.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-35.09-31.43
Minority Interest-0.010.010.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.53-35.08-31.43
Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-7.13-6.39
Diluted EPS-0.11-7.13-6.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.11-7.13-6.39
Diluted EPS-0.11-7.13-6.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:22 pm

